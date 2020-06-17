Johnson, George
George "Chip" Johnson Jr., age 79, passed away peacefully May 22, 2020. He was born December 31, 1940 in Pittsburgh, PA. He was adopted as an infant by M. Catherine and George H. Johnson Sr. and lived with them in Geneva on the Lake at their Pirl Beach cottages until he joined the Army after high school. Chip married Carol Lytle May 24, 1969. Chip enjoyed being on Lake Erie in his boat, he loved working on his 1931 Ford Model A car and his 1972 Chevy pick-up truck. Most of all he loved time with his four grandchildren, Colin, Catie, Cora and Caden. Chip leaves behind his wife, Carol; sister, Gay Johnson; children, Keith Johnson and Brian Johnson, as well as Brian's wife, Amanda, who he treated like a daughter; his nieces and nephews, Peter, Jennifer, Christopher, Sarah and Tre. Private family services will be observed. Final resting place will be Alexander Harper Cemetery in Unionville, Ohio. Behm Family Funeral Home, 175 South Broadway, Geneva, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.