George Kelleher Obituary
Kelleher, George
1923 - 2019
George Francis Kelleher, 96, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019. Born February 8, 1923, survived by his wife of 36 years, Kay Kelleher; and his children, George Kelleher Jr., MaryKay Auger (Dave), John Kelleher (Jennifer); stepson, Dan Keller, many grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife Katherine Kelleher, daughter Rose Kelleher, and stepdaughter Tara Keller. He was born in Philadelphia, PA. After graduating High School, he joined the Marines where he fought for our country at the Battle of Iwo Jima in WWII. He was a Para Trooper in the Marine Corps. He was awarded the distinguished Purple Heart. He fought for our American freedom, and we are so very proud of him. After the war, he attended college at Holy Cross in Massachusetts where he earned his degree and was a star running back on the football team. After graduating from Holy Cross, he joined the Navy, where he rose to the ranks of Commander. He worked for the US Government for most of his professional career, spending many years working for the Defense Construction Supply Center (DCSC). A private family memorial and interment will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor for their excellent care of our father. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of our father to Mother Angeline at their website www.carmeliteseniorliving.com. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019
