Kukor, George
1930 - 2020
Dr. George A Kukor, 90, of Westerville, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020. Family will receive friends Thursday, October 29, 2020 at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville. IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING CALLING HOURS: Due to Covid 19, EVERYONE wishing to attend calling hours MUST call HILL FUNERAL HOME at 614-882-2121 between 8:30am-5pm to reserve one of the 30 minute time slots starting at 4-7pm Thursday, October 29, 2020. NO EXCEPTIONS. Only thirty registered people will be permitted in the building at a time. This is necessary to protect the family, our staff and everyone wishing to attend. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am Friday, October 30, 2020 at St John Neumann Church, Sunbury. The Mass will be live streamed. Complete obituary and Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Pilot Dogs, Inc., 625 West Town St., Columbus, OH 43215 or Hilliard Humane Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Ct., Hilliard, OH. 43026.