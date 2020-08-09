Lenkey, George
1925 - 2020
George Lenkey, age 94, passed away on August 6, 2020. He was born on November 30, 1925 in Columbus, Ohio. George was a proud veteran of the US Navy. He was a devout member of the Westhill Church of Christ. He served as an Elder and was very active in the church. George and Grace loved fishing, traveling and playing euchre together at the Senior Centers. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 72 years, Grace; children, Jeffrey Lenkey and Sue (Marty) Junker; siblings, William Lenkey and Josephine Fauris; grandchildren, Stacy (Matt) Mason and Michael (Amy) Eads; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Kelsy Mason; sister-in-law, Ruth Hill; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sophia and George Lenkey; siblings, Louis Lenkey, Ann Ivanoff, Elizabeth Fishking. The family will receive guests on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to: Mt. Carmel Hospice. To leave condolences for George's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com
.