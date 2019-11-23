|
|
Wendel, George M.
George M. Wendel, age 82, of West Jefferson, OH, died Friday, November 22, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Sarah Wendel, sister Mary Durban, nephews Steven Wendel and David Davies. Survived by wife Doralee Wendel, daughters, Pam Hutchison and Christine (Bryan) Haenszel, grandchildren Sarah Blair, Conner, Blake and Madison Haenszel, great grandson Gregory Blair; Sister, Barbara Hallsteine (Bob Wilcox) of Florida, Brothers, Donald (Amy) Wendel of Port Clinton, Ohio, Robert (Doris) Wendel of Beaver, Ohio, many nieces and nephews. George was a US Army Veteran serving as a Paratrooper in the 82 Airborne Division. He was a long-term member of Zion Lutheran Church in West Jefferson. He was a member of Madison Lodge #221, F&A.M., Scottish Rite Mason, Valley of Columbus and Aladdin Temple Shrine. He was also active with the West Jefferson Community Association and was a member of the Columbus Crab Club. Family and Friends are invite to attend visitation from 10:00a.m.-11:00a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 55 Pasadena Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43228 where his Memorial Service will follow and begin at 11:00a.m. with Reverend Larry Baker, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to West Jefferson Fire Department or West Jefferson Community Association's "Christmas in the Park." The Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home, 1355 West Main St., West Jefferson, OH 43162 (614)-879-9222, assisted the family. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Wendel Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019