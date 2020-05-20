Mayer, George
George Mayer was born April 1, 1928 in Magyarpolany, Hungary, passed away Tuesday May 19, 2020. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed sharing his fruits and vegetables with family and friends. He loved to travel and frequently went to Hungary to visit his family and lifelong friends. George is survived by daughter, Kathy; brother, Eugene Mayer; nephew, Frank Mayer and wife, Brenda Mayer; nephew, Gary Mayer and wife, Natalie Mayer; great niece, Valerie Mayer; and sister-in-law, Pat Mayer. George retired from the Franklin County Clerk of Courts office and was an usher for Christ the King Parish. Graveside service will be held Tuesday at St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 20 to May 23, 2020.