McAfee, George
1963 - 2020
George Douglas McAfee Jr., age 57. Sunrise May 3, 1963 and Sunset November 6, 2020. Private Visitation 10AM and Private Funeral Service 11AM Monday, November 23, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Mask and social distancing required. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the McAfee Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com