George Millwater

Millwater, George

1937 - 2020

George V. Millwater went to be with his Heavenly Father on June 22, 2020 at his home in St Bernard, OH. He was born in 1937 in Plainfield, NJ and was the youngest of 13 children. A graduate of Toms River HS in Toms River, NJ, George was a self-taught drummer and at 18 was chosen for the USAF Band, stationed at Langley AFB. George became a professional musician, playing drums in numerous jazz bands. He sang memorable solos in churches including a version of The Lord's Prayer that brought the house down. In 1972 George and his family moved to Pickerington. He served as one of the first Commissioners of the PYAA while demonstrating his love of baseball. George was an Architectural Consultant and instrumental in the completion of many projects in NJ and OH. He had a love of laughter and family and would often start a hootenanny to spread joy through music. He is survived by wife, Nancy (Parsons); ex-wife Nancy (Wooster) of Pickerington; children Craig (Sandy), Lori (Richard) Linek, Marc (Susan) and stepson David Hall; brother Charles of Point Pleasant, NJ; 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Rosetta and Stephen Millwater, five brothers and six sisters. A memorial service will be held later.



