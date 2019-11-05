Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Moore


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Moore Obituary
Moore, George
1929 - 2019
George L. Moore, age 90, of Canal Winchester, died Friday, November 1, 2019 at Canal Winchester Care Center. Born August 21, 1929 in Woodsfield, Ohio to the late Walter B. and Norma L. (Gatchell) Moore. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, and was a graduate of The Ohio State University. He was a retired engineer with AEP, was a member of Groveport United Methodist Church, and was a 50 year member of F.&A.M. and A.A.S.R. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol May Moore; daughter, Julie (Mike) Zolton; son, David L. (Inggrie) Moore; grandchildren, Maxwell Moore, Matthew, Hannah, and Alexander Merriman; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. Friends may visit 1-2pm Thursday at the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home & Crematory, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, where a Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2pm with the Rev. Jonathan Mann officiating. Friends who wish may contribute to Faith Mission (lssnetworkofhope.org) or FairHoPe Hospice (fairhopehospice.org) in George's memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -