Moore, George
1929 - 2019
George L. Moore, age 90, of Canal Winchester, died Friday, November 1, 2019 at Canal Winchester Care Center. Born August 21, 1929 in Woodsfield, Ohio to the late Walter B. and Norma L. (Gatchell) Moore. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, and was a graduate of The Ohio State University. He was a retired engineer with AEP, was a member of Groveport United Methodist Church, and was a 50 year member of F.&A.M. and A.A.S.R. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol May Moore; daughter, Julie (Mike) Zolton; son, David L. (Inggrie) Moore; grandchildren, Maxwell Moore, Matthew, Hannah, and Alexander Merriman; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. Friends may visit 1-2pm Thursday at the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home & Crematory, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, where a Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2pm with the Rev. Jonathan Mann officiating. Friends who wish may contribute to Faith Mission (lssnetworkofhope.org) or FairHoPe Hospice (fairhopehospice.org) in George's memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019