|
|
Nugent, George
1949 - 2020
On Thursday, April 16, 2020, George William Nugent passed away at the age of 70. He was born August 1, 1949 in Trenton, NJ to the late George H and Nancy Nugent. He is survived by his sister, Nancy E. Nugent; cousins, Ellen, Amanda, Maya; close friends, Janice, Mark, Rich, Sara, Joe, BJ, Russell and Ashley. George was a proud MARINE combat Veteran who served in Vietnam from 1969-1970. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/device, Vietnam Service Medal w/1*, Rifle Sharpshooters Badge, and a Combat Action Ribbon. He received an Honorable Discharge from the Marine Corps in 1974. He studied at East Stroudsburg State College, Burlington County College, and Rider College before moving on to receiving a (Cum Laude) Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at The Ohio State University in 1980, all while working full time. He served the community of Westerville, Ohio as a skilled Class lll Water treatment plant operator from 1975-2014. George was passionate about being involved in Local, State, and Federal government, many times voicing his opinions and concerns. He spent hours speaking or writing to Local and State officials. He was an avid supporter of the Second Amendment our right to Bear Arms. Some of his happiest days were spent at the shooting range. He loved nature and two of his biggest hobbies were fishing and hunting. George was a man of pure Integrity, Principle and Heart. He was a very loyal and trusted friend who spent most of his time putting others before himself. George was extremely generous when it came to charity and has helped many friends and even strangers throughout his years. He was a great listener and a very encouraging friend. He was truly a Great Man. He will be greatly missed. George requested instead of sending flowers: Purchase a fishing or hunting license to support the Division of Wildlife, or donate to Military Injury Relief Fund (MIRF).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 3, 2020