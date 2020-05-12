George Nunamaker
1957 - 2020
Nunamaker, George
1957 - 2020
George R. Nunamaker, age 62, passed away at Riverside Methodist Hospital on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents; Ralph E. and Jo Ann (Rice) Nunamaker, brothers; William "Bill" and Russell Nunamaker. George is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Ranay, and his children; daughter, Jamie (Bangally) Nunamaker-Dukuray, son Nicholas (Richelle Michel) Nunamaker, sisters: Teresa Johnson, Vicki (Richard) Cordero, and many nieces, nephews and many dear friends. It is known how George always made people feel welcome and was a true friend to so many. He touched many lives while serving as a Deputy Sheriff for Franklin County and then with the Detective's Bureau also for Franklin County. He retired after 25 years of service. George was a member of the Capital City FOP Lodge # 009 and a member of the Lithopolis Masonic Lodge #169 where he was a 32nd Degree Mason. He enjoyed many rides and adventures on his Harley as well as camper trips along the Little Kanawha River in West Virginia. He also very much loved just hanging out with Ranay, Jamie and Nick as well as many family and friends. He will very much be missed, remembered and loved, but as we all know, George will never be forgotten. Family will receive friends from noon until 3 pm on Sunday May 17, 2020 at Schoedinger Grove City Chapel. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. A public memorial service for George will be held when restrictions lift. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association or to the Kidney Foundation. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to read full obituary, extend condolences, or share a favorite memory.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
