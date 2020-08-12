Peters Jr., George
1948 - 2020
George Jones Peters, Jr., age 72, passed away unexpectedly on August 8, 2020. George was born on March 17, 1948, in Bastrop, LA, the first child of Hilda (Johnson) and George Jones Peters, Sr., who predecease him. He is also predeceased by his sister Beverly Ann Peters. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Georgeann Geers Peters; children, Zoe (Jacob) Krebs and Jen Peters; and his sister, Janet Peters. George graduated in 1970 from Oberlin College with a BA in Philosophy, with honors. He then served in the U.S. Army for 3 years as an Area Intelligence Sergeant, before returning to graduate school at Ohio State University. He was a Woodrow Wilson Fellow and a University Fellow, earning a master's degree in Philosophy from OSU in 1976. George had a long career of public service, working for a variety of state agencies, including 20 years at Dept. of Natural Resources, Office of Litter Prevention and Recycling, from which he retired in 2002. George enjoyed fishing, golfing, genealogical research, photography and cooking. He was a true "renaissance man", with many friends and admirers. Due to the pandemic, services will be held at a future date. He loved Sanibel Island, FL, where he and his wife have spent recent winters, and memorial contributions can be made to the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation, P.O. Box 839, Sanibel, FL 33957, or sccf.org
