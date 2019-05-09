|
Pollard, George Sr
1930 - 2019
George L. Pollard Sr., age 89. Sunrise March 14, 1930 and Sunset May 6, 2019. Visitation 9am and Funeral 10am Saturday, May 11, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The POLLARD Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 10, 2019