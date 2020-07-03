Popovich, George
George R. Popovich, 86, of Gahanna, passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2020. George was born on July 26, 1933 in Columbus to the late Eli and Anna (Krise) Popovich. In addition to his parents he was preceded by his wife of 46 years, Barbara (Lathey) Popovich in 2003; granddaughter Julie Popovich in 2005; brother Ray "Piv" Popovich; and brother-in-law John Piecoro. He is survived by son Victor (Donna) Popovich, daughters Dena (Gary) Hare, and Lisa Popovich; grandchildren Christie Popovich and Brooke Honeycutt; sister Susie Piecoro; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. A graduate of Linden McKinley HS, George was a 1950 All City halfback. He was drafted into the US Army, was a paratrooper in the 508th Airborne Division, and served during the Korean War. He attended Otterbein University for a time. George was retired first as a brakeman from Pennsylvania RR after 29 years, and then from Columbus Division of Fire as a firefighter and finally as a medic after 34 years of service. A founding member of St. Stevan of Dechani Serbian Orthodox Church, he was very involved with the community, including being a member of the Serbian National Federation. He never met a stranger and warmly greeted and cared for so many people in his life, which included being a Kum to many. Also, he loved to golf, hunt, and fish. Visitation will be held at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, where masks will be required inside, Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 12-2 and 4-8PM. A private family service will be held at the church on Monday with a public committal service at Mifflin Cemetery, Gahanna at 11:30AM. Fr. Isak Kisin, celebrant. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ohio State University Alzheimer's Research, or 4 Unit Central Ohio Retired Firefighters. Condolences may be made at www.schoedinger.com
