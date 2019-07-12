The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony Church
1300 Urban Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Foeller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George R. Foeller


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
George R. Foeller Obituary
Foeller, George R.
1919 - 2019
Born in Columbus on October 28, 1919, to the late Raymond and Agnes Foeller. Having graduated Aquinas High School in 1937, and Ohio State University in 1942, he was a Chief Pharmacist Mate in the US Navy, serving in the 11th Regimen as a Marine Hospital Corpsman in Saipan, Tinian and Okinawa. He married the love of his life, Evelyn Weis on June 20, 1942. He had his own pharmacy early on and then worked in a couple of local pharmacies before joining Big Bear, from which he retired. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son Jimmy, brothers Bob, Chuck and Joe, sisters Mary Engel, Ann Conley. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; daughters, Sue Savage (Bob), Patti Clager (Frank), Linda Sivinski (Doug), Joanie Davenport (Gary), and Peggy Pardi (Mark); 20 grandchildren and soon to be 38 great grandchildren; as well as brother, Ray; sisters, Perkie Rubadue and Jane Burke; and scores of nieces and nephews. He was known and cherished for his wit and deep love of Evie. They lived a very full life, enjoying square dancing, bowling, euchre, golfing and traveling with friends and family. The family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Sunday, July 14 at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 5554 Karl Rd. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Anthony Church, 1300 Urban Dr. at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 15, celebrant Fr. Thomas Petry. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Lewis Center. The family offers grateful thanks for the loving care provided by Visiting Angels, Senior Matters and OhioHealth Hospice. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Catholic War Veterans, 35 E. Chestnut St., #510, Cols. 43215 and/or OhioHealth Hospice, 800 McConnell Dr., Cols. 43214. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 13 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Download Now