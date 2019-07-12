Foeller, George R.

1919 - 2019

Born in Columbus on October 28, 1919, to the late Raymond and Agnes Foeller. Having graduated Aquinas High School in 1937, and Ohio State University in 1942, he was a Chief Pharmacist Mate in the US Navy, serving in the 11th Regimen as a Marine Hospital Corpsman in Saipan, Tinian and Okinawa. He married the love of his life, Evelyn Weis on June 20, 1942. He had his own pharmacy early on and then worked in a couple of local pharmacies before joining Big Bear, from which he retired. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son Jimmy, brothers Bob, Chuck and Joe, sisters Mary Engel, Ann Conley. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; daughters, Sue Savage (Bob), Patti Clager (Frank), Linda Sivinski (Doug), Joanie Davenport (Gary), and Peggy Pardi (Mark); 20 grandchildren and soon to be 38 great grandchildren; as well as brother, Ray; sisters, Perkie Rubadue and Jane Burke; and scores of nieces and nephews. He was known and cherished for his wit and deep love of Evie. They lived a very full life, enjoying square dancing, bowling, euchre, golfing and traveling with friends and family. The family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Sunday, July 14 at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 5554 Karl Rd. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Anthony Church, 1300 Urban Dr. at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 15, celebrant Fr. Thomas Petry. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Lewis Center. The family offers grateful thanks for the loving care provided by Visiting Angels, Senior Matters and OhioHealth Hospice. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Catholic War Veterans, 35 E. Chestnut St., #510, Cols. 43215 and/or OhioHealth Hospice, 800 McConnell Dr., Cols. 43214. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 13 to July 14, 2019