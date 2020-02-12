|
Lewis, George R.
George R. Lewis, a 68-year old Dublin, OH business executive, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 after struggling with side effects from his cancer treatment. George was surrounded by his loving family in his final hours. Born December 22, 1951, George was always sharing stories about his greatest passions: his wife of 47 wonderful years, Debbie; his four precious daughters and his loving grandchildren who called him "Du"; and his beloved University of Florida Gators. Rarely would he be seen without his iconic U of F hat. He graduated from the University of Florida in 1975 with degrees in Physical Education and History. George led a beautiful life of success in family as well as business. An avid and adept story-teller, he loved to share stories of Faith, Family, Window Film and Business. George enjoyed success in varied trades from bicycle shops to real estate, automotive services, tool distribution, as well as, the Midwest distributorship of LLumar Films. He had a sterling legacy in the window film industry for training, teaching and equipping generations of window film installers. George had a wide range of interests from religion to Formula 1 and was an accomplished conversationalist. He is survived by his loving wife, Debra Lewis; daughter, Tiffanie and husband, Bo Ryan, their three children, Addilyn, Ainsley and Isla; daughter, Sara and husband, Paul Doucher, their son, Jack; daughter, Elysabeth "Lyssa" Lewis; daughter, Kaitlin Lewis and Matt Gilbert; brother, Mark and wife, Mimi Lewis; and brother, Edward and wife, Annamarie Lewis; brother-in-law, Mac and wife, Barbara Coxey; nephews, R. Joseph (Mary) Coxey, Ryan (Lacey) Lewis, Will Lewis, Allen Lewis, Patrick (Lorelei) Lewis and Michael Lewis. George was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Alma Lewis, sisters Eddie Joe Lewis, Novena Marie "Beebe" Coxey and Regina Georgia Lewis, and nephew Edward Lewis. Family will receive friends from 4-7p.m. MONDAY at ST. BRIGID OF KILDARE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7179 Avery Road, Dublin, OH 43017, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11a.m. TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2020 with The Reverend Monsignor Joseph M. Hendricks and The Reverend David Sizemore, con-Celebrants. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to: Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation, 700 Children's Drive, Columbus, OH 43205, www.nationwidechildrens.org. The Tidd Family Funeral Home, Dublin-Plain City Chapel, 9720 SR 161, Plain City, OH 43064, (614)-733-0080, assisted the family. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Lewis Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020