|
|
St. Pierre, Dr. George R.
1930 - 2020
Dr. George R. St. Pierre, age 89 of Upper Arlington, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 4 P.M. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where family will receive friends from 5-7 P.M. Wednesday. Private family interment. Complete obituary will be published as soon as available. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020