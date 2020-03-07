The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
Dr. George R. St. Pierre

Dr. George R. St. Pierre Obituary
St. Pierre, Dr. George R.
1930 - 2020
Dr. George R. St. Pierre, age 89 of Upper Arlington, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 4 P.M. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where family will receive friends from 5-7 P.M. Wednesday. Private family interment. Complete obituary will be published as soon as available. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020
