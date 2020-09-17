1/1
George Richardson
1959 - 2020
{ "" }
Richardson, George
George Richardson, age 60, passed away September 11, 2020. A closed funeral ceremony will take place at 9am Monday, September 21, 2020, with remote attendance available via live webcasting. A public walk-through viewing will immediately follow,10-11am, in the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. All visitors must wear an appropriate face mask and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. To access the livestream link, send flowers and share your expressions of sympathy and support for George's family, please visit his memorial celebration wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
