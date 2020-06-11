Ruzicka, George
1942 - 2020
George Herman Ruzicka, age 78, of Reynoldsburg passed away on June 8, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. George was born February 10, 1942 to the late George and Annabelle (Mertz) Ruzicka in Columbus. He is a retired manager from AT&T. He served in the Army in Vietnam, but his biggest battle was fighting Parkinson's disease. His pastimes included fishing and watching sports on TV. He also was a Red Jacket Usher for several years at the Ohio State football games. George is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Rhoda Ruzicka; sons, Matthew (Kristen) Ruzicka, Blair (Caroline) Ruzicka; grandsons, Davis and Gavin Ruzicka along with two special nieces, Nancy Isom and Karen (Tim) Colvin and many nieces & nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by brother-in-law, Charles Crain. A visitation will be held on MONDAY, June 15, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service with honors will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery with Fr. David Young officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's memory to the Mid-Ohio food bank or Faith Mission. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.