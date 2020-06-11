George Ruzicka
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruzicka, George
1942 - 2020
George Herman Ruzicka, age 78, of Reynoldsburg passed away on June 8, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. George was born February 10, 1942 to the late George and Annabelle (Mertz) Ruzicka in Columbus. He is a retired manager from AT&T. He served in the Army in Vietnam, but his biggest battle was fighting Parkinson's disease. His pastimes included fishing and watching sports on TV. He also was a Red Jacket Usher for several years at the Ohio State football games. George is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Rhoda Ruzicka; sons, Matthew (Kristen) Ruzicka, Blair (Caroline) Ruzicka; grandsons, Davis and Gavin Ruzicka along with two special nieces, Nancy Isom and Karen (Tim) Colvin and many nieces & nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by brother-in-law, Charles Crain. A visitation will be held on MONDAY, June 15, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service with honors will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery with Fr. David Young officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's memory to the Mid-Ohio food bank or Faith Mission. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved