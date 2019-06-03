Howard, Sr., George Shannon

1931 - 2019

Sunrise

November 15, 1931

Sunset

May 31, 2019

George Shannon Howard Sr. was born November 15, 1931 in London, Ohio to Floyd and Georgie Howard. During his childhood, George enjoyed being with his grandparents, George and Stella Bowdry, on their farm in rural Madison County. During his teenage years, he returned to London where he attended London High School and participated in football and basketball. George joined the United States Army in 1947 and was stationed in Williamsburg, Virginia. He met and married the love of his life Frizella, and they were together over 56 years. To this union, he had four children whom he adored. His children and grandchildren were his love and reason for living. Preceding him in death were his grandparents George and Stella Bowdry, parents Floyd and Georgie Howard, sisters Mescal Cosby and June Napper, brothers Floyd E. and Ricky Howard and great-granddaughter Nova Parker. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Frizella; children, Robin (Juan) Jones, George (Bobbi) Howard Jr., Stella Howard and Anita Howard-Dickson; sister, Mary Bishop; bonus daughter, Enid Patterson; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, lifelong friends, and other special family members. Services will be held at 6 pm Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Rhema Christian Center, 2100 Agler Road, Columbus, OH 43224, where visitation will be held from 5-6pm that evening. Graveside Service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schoedinger North Chapel.