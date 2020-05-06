George Silcott
1947 - 2020
Silcott, George
1947 - 2020
George Stanley Silcott, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away at home at the age of 73. Graduated from Columbus South High School and was a lifelong resident of the South Side. He is preceded in death by parents Jacob and Helen (Cupp) Silcott, grandson Ryan Travis Keys, brothers Richard Silcott and Roy Silcott. Survived by wife, Millie; daughter, Karen (Matt) Daubenmire and Denise (Joe) Boyer; grandchildren, Frank, Nickie, Shane, Derek and Anthony; 7 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barb and Susie; three brothers, Ed, Larry and Tim; several nieces and nephews. George worked for Meat Packers Outlet for 48 years before retiring. He was loved by all and will be sadly, missed. Due to the current health situation a private viewing and service will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH. Interment to follow at Concord Cemetery. To sign and view online guess book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
