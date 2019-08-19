|
Stiltner, George
1941 - 2019
George Stiltner, age 78, went home to be with our Lord Friday, August 16, 2019. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on May 3, 1941 to Carl and Irene Stiltner. He worked as a "mud-slinger", heavy equipment operator and mechanic for International Masonry for several years until he retired. His hobbies were going to the flea market, fishing, hunting, and piddling in his garden and yard. George never met a stranger! He loved his family and every time a new grandbaby came along it was like the first time he had his first baby all over again. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister. George is survived by his wife of 21 years, Ellen Stiltner, Ashville, OH; children, Angela (Chris) Russell, TN, Tangela (Dan) Harris, SC, Georgie (Rodger) Thacker, KY, Marty ( Billie) Lee, SC, Dale Stiltner, OH, Darlene (Terry) Hernandez, OH, George (Crystal) Stiltner, OK, Jason Stiltner, Trisha (Arvydas) Uzkurys, Danny (Shelly) Williamson, and Chuck (Tonya) Williamson, OH; grandchildren, Daniel C., Rachel, Jarod, Chanda, Rodger II, Matthew, Jason, Christopher, Carl, Jessica, Dorothea, Cameron, Christopher K., FeLishia, JaLishia, Casey, Johnathan, Kayla, Cherokee, Sarah, Brandon, Daniel, Carlie, Tian, Kyla, Brooke, Austin, Ramas, Danielle, Cindy and Chris; 41 great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy (Chester) Blevins, Kathy (Johnny) Sparks, and Debra (Terry) Dingess; and other family and friends. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home, 1631 Parsons Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43207. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019