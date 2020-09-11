Stout, George
George William Stout, Albany, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Born October 22, 1933, in Mineral, Ohio, the son of the late Paul Baird Stout and Fontelle "Foney" Russell. He worked in both in Columbus as an autobody man for numerous dealers. George later purchased and ran his own body shop for approximately twenty years. George was devoted to his late wife of sixty years, Pauline Stout. Survived by a son, George Paul Stout; and daughter, Fauna Lee Stout of Athens County; and youngest, Carl William (Lisa) Stout of Carroll; four grandchildren, Spencer (Shelby), Carlee (Michael), Mitchell, and Samantha; two great grandsons, Alexander and Rohen; also survived by sister-in-law, Barbara Jo (Donald) Crabtree; and sister-in-law, Betty Stagger; cousin, Ken Mace; many nieces and nephews and special friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Paul "Gene" Stout, grandparents George Lindsey and Nora Stout, William and Blanche Mace. Services will be Sunday at 3PM at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Barry Bolin officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery with Military graveside by Albany VFW Post 9893 and K.T. Crossen Post 27 American Legion. Visitation Sunday 1-3PM at the funeral home. You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com