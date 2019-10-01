Home

Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
George Sykes Obituary
George Robert Sykes, age 87, of Columbus, OH, passed away October 1, 2019. He was born February 28, 1932 in Nelsonville, OH to the late Earl and Lydia Sykes. George proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a founding member of X Church, formally Crossroads Church. George worked for Plumbers and Pipefitters #189 for 50 years. He was a wonderful husband, dad and papaw who will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Dollie Sykes, daughter Angela Bellitti, three brothers and five sisters. Survivors include his son, Robert "Bob" (Denise) Sykes; daughter, Luanne Sykes; grandchildren, Lorelei (Tim) Moore, Robert "Bobby" (Kerry) Sykes, Joey Bellitti, Miranda (Carlo) Palazzolo, Aaron (Silva) Bellitti and Mike (Vanessa) Bellitti; great-grandchildren, Lauryn Moore, Audrey Moore, Aaron Bellitti Jr., Jonah Bellitti, Stella Bellitti, Levi Bellitti, Ezra Bellitti, Eli Bellitti, Evangeline Bellitti and Sadie Palazzolo. Family and friends may visit 11am-1pm on Friday, October 4, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110 with a funeral service officiated by Pastor Tim Moore to follow at 1pm. Interment at Lithopolis Cemetery. Donations may be made in his name to the . Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019
