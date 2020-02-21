The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Liberty Barn Presbyterian Church
7080 Olentangy River Rd,
Delaware, OH
George VanLent Jr.


1934 - 2020
George VanLent Jr. Obituary
Van Lent Jr., George
1934 - 2020
George Willian Van Lent Jr., passed away on February 19, 2020 at Kobacker House. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 4-7PM at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High St, Worthington OH, 43085. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11AM at Liberty Barn Presbyterian Church, 7080 Olentangy River Rd, Delaware OH, 43015. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view the complete obituary and leave a special memory or condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
