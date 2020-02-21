|
|
Van Lent Jr., George
1934 - 2020
George Willian Van Lent Jr., passed away on February 19, 2020 at Kobacker House. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 4-7PM at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High St, Worthington OH, 43085. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11AM at Liberty Barn Presbyterian Church, 7080 Olentangy River Rd, Delaware OH, 43015. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view the complete obituary and leave a special memory or condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020