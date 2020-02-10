|
Kinder, George W. and June M.
Forever Valentines
This sweetheart of a couple had such a strong bond they passed just days apart. George William Kinder, 81, passed on February 5, and June Maurine (Gadd) Kinder, 83, followed three days later on February 8, 2020. They are preceded in death by parents James and Virginia Kinder, Thelma and Clarence Gadd. George's first wife, Jerry Ann (Utt) Kinder and June's brother, Roger (Marilyn) Gadd. They are survived and greatly missed by children, Alex, Beverly (Matt), William "Rob", Ann (Craig), Chip (Amy); six grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Florence) Kinder; three nieces and one nephew. Their family will receive friends on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 2-4 and 5-7 pm at Church of the Redeemer United Methodist, 235 McNaughten Road, Columbus, Ohio 43213. Their funeral will be held on Friday, February 14 at 10 am also at Church of the Redeemer, followed by a private interment in Zanesville. In lieu of flowers, their family asks you consider a donation to Church of the Redeemer United Methodist or the . Messages to their family and full obituaries for George and June Kinder may be viewed at www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020