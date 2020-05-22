Boving, George W.
1922 - 2020
George William "Bill" Boving, age 97, of Carroll, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Inn at Winchester Trail. Born Nov. 2, 1922 in Lancaster to the late Louis and Mabel (Schacht) Boving. He was a graduate of Canal Winchester High School and The Ohio State University. Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army and was assigned to the Big Red One serving in Germany during WWII. He was the former co-owner with his brother of Fairfield Concrete and was a retired farmer. He was a member of Peace Free Lutheran Church, and was a former trustee of the Wagnalls Memorial. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Boving in 2016, daughter Cynthia Roepcke and brother John Boving. He is survived by his daughters, Rebecca (Scott) Crozier and Janet (Rick) Jones; grandchildren, Katie (Wes) Saum, David (Lauren) Roepcke, Chris (Kai) Roepcke, Emily (Matt) Maxwell, Olivia (Dave) Edinger, Elizabeth Jones, Philip (Amanda) Jones; great-grandchildren, Brianne, Holly, and Olin Saum, Caleb and Julia Roepcke, Lucas Roepcke, and Lettie Edinger; sister, Dorothy Hockman; nieces and nephews. Private funeral service will be held at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, with Pastor Michael Johnson officiating. Interment at Betzer Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute to Peace Free Lutheran Church or Motts Military Museum in Bill's memory. Online condolences and funeral livestream link at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 22 to May 23, 2020.