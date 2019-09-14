|
|
Walraven, George
George A. Walraven Sr., age 80, passed away Friday September 13, 2019 at St. Ann Hospital. Marine Corps Veteran. Owner and operator of Best Tile for over 40 years. Preceded in death by wife Linda; son Tracy; parents and nine siblings. Survived by children Stacy (Elizabeth), Shawn (Lisa), Shannon (Woodrow) Clark, George Jr. (Stephanie); step daughters Catherine Marcum, Susan Carle, Martha Gerjets; 15 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; sister June; many nieces and nephews; and beloved dog "Little Bit". Family will receive friends Tuesday 4-8pm and Wednesday 9-11am at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., where services will be held 11am Wednesday. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery.
To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019