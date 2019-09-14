Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
George Walraven Obituary
Walraven, George
George A. Walraven Sr., age 80, passed away Friday September 13, 2019 at St. Ann Hospital. Marine Corps Veteran. Owner and operator of Best Tile for over 40 years. Preceded in death by wife Linda; son Tracy; parents and nine siblings. Survived by children Stacy (Elizabeth), Shawn (Lisa), Shannon (Woodrow) Clark, George Jr. (Stephanie); step daughters Catherine Marcum, Susan Carle, Martha Gerjets; 15 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; sister June; many nieces and nephews; and beloved dog "Little Bit". Family will receive friends Tuesday 4-8pm and Wednesday 9-11am at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., where services will be held 11am Wednesday. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
