George "Tom" Watters


1953 - 2019
George "Tom" Watters Obituary
Watters, George "Tom"
1953 - 2019
George Thomas "Tom" Watters, age 66, of Columbus, died on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father George Thomas Watters. He is survived by his mother, Mae "Chris" Watters of Beavercreek; his wife of 34 years, Renee (Skorepa) Watters; daughter, Caitlin Watters; sons, George Watters and Ian Watters. He was the Curator of Molluscs at OSU and science director at The Mussel Conservation Facility. To share memories or condolences and to view complete obituary notice, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Friends may call from 1-3 P.M. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43085, where the memorial service will be held at 3 P.M.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019
