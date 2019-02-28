|
Looney, George Wayne
1956 - 2019
George Wayne Looney, age 62, of Orient, passed away February 28, 2019 ay Monterey Care Center. He was retired from Sherman Williams, where he worked on the powder coating line. Preceded in death by his father Elmer Looney and step mother Maxine Looney and his brother Frank Looney. He is survived by his brother, Harold (Cinda) Looney; step brother, Ed (Helen) Harper; step sisters, Jo Ann (Danny) Yocum and Wilma Shanks; numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may visit on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 11 AM until time of funeral service at 12 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City, with Pastor Ruth Pribe officiating. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019