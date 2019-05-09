|
|
Horner, George William
Bill Horner, age 70, of Dublin, OH, was born in Lockbourne, Ohio, on July 8, 1948 and passed away May 7, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Jim and Betty, infant sister Caroline, his brother Bob, mother-in-law Ethel, brother-in-law Gary and his son David. Survived by his wife of 24 years, T.L.; son, Tim; daughter, Dawn; brother, Jim; and sister, Jacque; father-in-law, Danny; sisters-in-law, Sam and Colleen; brother-in-law, Steve; and his beloved dog, Libby. He has 8 nieces and nephews, 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many wonderful friends. Bill Horner lived all the days of his life. He started at a young age, working hard - plowing for his grandpa and then they would go fishing. He was injured serving his country in Vietnam. When he returned home he worked hard to become a master carpenter. He developed his company and specialized in commerical interior trim. He left fingerprints in many places East of the Mississippi. During the course of his career, he mentored many men. He put that same energy into cooking and became an incredible chef. Bill put as much energy into enjoying life, as he did hard work. He enjoyed his dogs, dancing, Pink Floyd, playing cards, fishing, golfing, playing pool and spending time with his friends. Bill loved fireworks, Buckeye football and was an amazingly loyal Brown's fan. When he retired from carpentry and became restless, he began driving for Uber and developed several new friendships. Bill was injured serving his country and continued to proudly support his country when he returned home. He supported Honor Flight and was proud to drive his patriotic truck in many local parades for several years. Bill enjoyed a long life after returning home from Vietnam, and gave the last full measure of service as a result of the use of Agent Orange. Bill is our hero. His family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5-8 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus, where his funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., with burial to follow in Fernwood Cemetery, Lockbourne. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Honor Flight of Columbus, P.O. Box 12036, Columbus, Ohio 43212.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 10, 2019