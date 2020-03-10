Home

Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Our Lady of Peach
20 E. Dominion Blvd
Columbus, OH
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peach
20 E. Dominion Blvd
Columbus, OH
Georgia A. Stanton


1925 - 2020
Georgia A. Stanton Obituary
Stanton, Georgia A.
1925 - 2020
Georgia A. Stanton, 94, peacefully joined our Father in Heaven while surrounded by family and friends on March 8, 2020. Member of Our Lady of Peace Church, and realtor for Beechwold/Clintonville areas from 1969 – 2013. She was very generous, loved to entertain, and treasured time spent with family and friends. Preceded in death by son Jim Melfi, husbands Bill Stanton, and Tony Melfi, eight brothers and sisters, and friend Gail Eastman. Survived by daughters, Chris (Rick) Reese, Mary (Bill) Fitzsimons; grandkids, Alana Reese, Jordan and Brittany Fitzsimons. Also survived by niece, Georgia Ludolph. Visiting hours will be Friday, March 13, 4-6pm and Saturday, March 14, 9-10am with funeral following. All will be held at Our Lady of Peach, 20 E. Dominion Blvd., Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to: Northside Food Pantry, 4664 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus, OH 43231. In Memory of Georgia, visit www.shaw-davis.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020
