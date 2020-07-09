Booker, Georgia

1926 - 2020

Georgia Booker, age 93, went home to be with Lord July 2, 2020. She is preceded in death by husband Willie Booker, parents John and Ezelle Porter, daughter Bernice McKinnon, son Glen Booker, granddaughter Dawn Booker, brothe; John K Porter, and sister Rosa Lee Porter. Georgia leaves to cherish her memory, sons, John (lola) Booker, Richard (Rosita) Booker, Donald (Audrey) Booker; daughter-in-law, Lisa Booker; brother, Julius Porter; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and special friend, William Rogers; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Memorial service 12PM Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1463. 25 maximum allowed for services. Masks are required to enter facility.



