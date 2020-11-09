1/
Georgia Brenner
Georgia Lucille Brenner, 97, of Millersport, died peacefully at home Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born January 24, 1923 in Pleasantville, Ohio, the daughter of George Edward and Gaie Lucille (Buchanan) Wood. A time to visit with Georgia's family will be Wednesday from 6-8PM at the Pleasantville United Methodist Church, 112 Lincoln Ave., Pleasantville, Ohio 43148. Funeral services will be held in the church on Thursday at 11AM. Interment will follow at Hampson Cemetery, Pleasantville. Contributions may be made to Meals On Wheels, Fairfield County, 1515 Cedar Hill Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
