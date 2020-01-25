Home

1934 - 2020
Georgia M. Collins, age 85. Sunrise February 7, 1934 and Sunset January 23, 2020. Visitation 9:00 AM and Funeral Service 10:00 AM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at New Covenant Believers' Church, 3400 Kohr Blvd. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The COLLINS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020
