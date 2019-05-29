Pierce, Georgianna P.

Georgianna "Jo" Pierce, 91, of Delaware, Ohio, previously of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019 in Delaware, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Robert (Bob) Pierce; one son, Neal (Charlotte) Pierce; two daughters, Ella (Mark) Gardner, and Theresa (Don) Lemley; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; as well as her brother, Hubbard (Anne) Pate. Jo was born in Sampson County, North Carolina, and was a graduate of Roseboro High School, Roseboro North Carolina, and the University of North Carolina, Greensboro. She worked as an x-ray technician until her marriage to Bob in 1951, when she became a homemaker and mother. She was most recently a member of the Worthington Christian Church, and as a child worshipped at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. She worked as a volunteer for the International Christian Braille Ministry for many years in their efforts to create Christian literature in braille format for the blind. Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Rutherford Funeral Home in Powell, Ohio. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10 AM, at Rutherford Funeral Home in Powell, Ohio. Dana Slingluff and Tom Sherrod officiating. Burial will be Forest Lawn Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the International Christian Braille Mission, P.O. Box 520, Grayson, KY 41143 or Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1481 Fleet Cooper Road, Roseboro, NC 28382. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 30, 2019