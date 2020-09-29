1/
Georgianna Willis
1943 - 2020
Willis, Georgianna
1943 - 2020
Georgianna Willis, 77 of Ashville and formerly of Columbus, passed away at her residence surrounded by her family on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. She was born on Jan. 21, 1943 in Norwich Township, Franklin Co., Ohio to the late George and Maribelle (Vanhouten) Harsh. Georgianna was a graduate of Hilliard H.S. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob; both of her sons, Roger and Rodney, and a brother Roger Lee Harsh. Survived by her daughter, Melissa (Joe) Bricker and daughter-in-law, Peggy Willis all of Ashville; grandchildren, Alissa (Joe) Streitenberger, Dustin Willis, Kyle (Gabbie) Willis, Taylor (Kaila) Willis, Bailey Bricker, Abigail Willis, Christopher Bricker, and Anna Willis; great grandchildren, Joey, Willa and Kooper Streitenberger, and Lizzie Willis; special care giver, Melissa Whitesel. In keeping with Georgianna's request cremation has taken place and no service will be observed. Arrangements by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville, Ohio. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
