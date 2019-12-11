|
Rocco, Gerald Alan "Jerry"
1957 - 2019
Gerald Alan "Jerry" Rocco, 62, of Powell, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, December 9, 2019. The son of the late Newman and Lois (Frohnaple) Rocco, Jerry was born on September 28, 1957 in Ashtabula, where he graduated from high school. He earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Kent State University and a juris doctorate from Ohio Northern University. Jerry began his professional career as an assistant attorney general, moved to the Ohio Department of Transportation as a real estate administrator and since 2000, has served as an acquisitions attorney for ms consultants, inc. Blessed with an enormous zest for life and joyful sense of humor, Jerry had a wide range of interests. Whether he was playing golf with his friends or the "Dublin Duffers," riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, adding fish to his salt-water aquarium, cheering for the Cleveland Browns, walking his dogs, strumming Eagles' songs on his guitar or cooking his mother's spaghetti sauce recipe, Jerry engaged in life with an open heart and genuine interest in everyone he met. For his friends and family, he was a model of kindness and compassion. Jerry enjoyed living in Powell, where he spent many years coaching soccer and basketball through the Olentangy Youth Athletic Association. He served on the OYAA board for 11 years, seven of those as president. His Powell neighbors shared countless moments and milestones: graduations, new babies, weddings, euchre games, cookouts and the annual "Bourbon Book Club." Jerry made friends everywhere he went, maintaining and cherishing those relationships all his life. Most cherished were his family. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 29 years, Jeanne (Halaiko); his daughter, Madeline (Graham) Nieder; new grandson, Grady Nieder; and son, Anthony. Also surviving are Jerry's sister, Cheryl (Danny) Pugliese; niece, Chris (Curtis) Fularz and their children, Declan and Vera. Additional survivors are his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Eileen Halaiko, Mike and Janie Halaiko, Pat Halaiko and Cathy Blackford, Matt and Mary Beth Shea, and Phil and Rosie Newlon;, along with numerous nieces, nephews and their families. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Steve Halaiko. Jerry's family will receive friends from 1-4 and 6-8p.m. on Sunday, December 15 at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, where his Memorial Celebration will be held at 11a.m. on Monday, December 16. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jerry's honor to the Olentangy Youth Athletic Association, P.O. Box 476, Lewis Center, OH 43035; Special Olympics Ohio, 3303 Winchester Pike, Columbus, OH 43232 or Young Life, 27070 Detroit Rd., Westlake, OH 44145.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019