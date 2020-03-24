Home

Gerald Ayers

Gerald Ayers Obituary
Ayers, Gerald
Gerald Eugene Ayers, passed away at the age of 96, March 16 of natural causes. Gene served in the Navy during WW II earning a bronze star on a battleship in the Pacific. Retired from The Miller Co and the State of Ohio. He retired to Fl. and golfed everyday until the end. He was predeceased by his first wife Marjorie and second wife Marilyn. He leaves behind children, Madelaine (Michael) Henne, Susan (Don) Oder and Daniel (Norma) Ayers; with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family held at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020
