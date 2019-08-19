|
Castle, Gerald
1929 - 2019
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Gerald Eugene Castle, 89, at The Middleton in Granville, Ohio, on August 19, 2019. Gene was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Miriam Castle, brothers William and Donnie. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty (Mize) Castle; daughters, Deborah (Sam) Waltz, Rebecca (Henry) West; 4 grandchildren, Sara (Tom) Mench and Adam (Amy) Waltz, and Natalie (Jeremy) Nicodemus, Ashley (Nick) West; 3 great granchildren, West Lee Nicodemus, Porter Gene West (born on Gene's birthday in 2017) and Evelyn Yiwei Waltz. The family will receive friends on THURSDAY, August 22, 2019, from 11AM-12:30PM, at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 7915 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, Ohio. The family would also like to thank the care givers at the Middleton and Brookdale Hospice for their kind care of Gene. Private grave side services will take place at Glen Rest later in the day. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to West Licking Fire Department, 851 E. Broad Street, Pataskala, OH 43062 or Brookdale Hospice, 450 Alkyre Run Drive, Suite 250, Westerville, OH 43082. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019