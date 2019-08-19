Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Castle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Castle


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Castle Obituary
Castle, Gerald
1929 - 2019
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Gerald Eugene Castle, 89, at The Middleton in Granville, Ohio, on August 19, 2019. Gene was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Miriam Castle, brothers William and Donnie. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty (Mize) Castle; daughters, Deborah (Sam) Waltz, Rebecca (Henry) West; 4 grandchildren, Sara (Tom) Mench and Adam (Amy) Waltz, and Natalie (Jeremy) Nicodemus, Ashley (Nick) West; 3 great granchildren, West Lee Nicodemus, Porter Gene West (born on Gene's birthday in 2017) and Evelyn Yiwei Waltz. The family will receive friends on THURSDAY, August 22, 2019, from 11AM-12:30PM, at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 7915 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, Ohio. The family would also like to thank the care givers at the Middleton and Brookdale Hospice for their kind care of Gene. Private grave side services will take place at Glen Rest later in the day. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to West Licking Fire Department, 851 E. Broad Street, Pataskala, OH 43062 or Brookdale Hospice, 450 Alkyre Run Drive, Suite 250, Westerville, OH 43082. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now