Crosby, Gerald

Gerald "Jerry" Crosby, aged 73, of Pt Charlotte, Florida (formerly of Westerville, Ohio); passed away November 2, 2020 after a brave and courageous battle. Jerry was born June 5, 1947, in Columbus, Ohio to Murray and Mary Jane Crosby, both of whom precede him in death, along with his brother Thomas Crosby. Jerry is survived by his wife and partner of 30 years, Marsha; along with his children, Lorin (Scott), Kim (Roy), and Ryan (Amy); grandchildren, Jack, Elena, Sam, Nathan, Ava and Ryder; sister, Leighann; and more friends than anyone could hope to make in life. Jerry graduated from Westerville High School in 1965 and served in the Ohio Air National Guard before settling into and building a successful business and reputation in the fire sprinkler industry. Upon retirement, Jerry and Marsha relocated to southwest Florida, where they were able to create amazing memories with their family and friends. "Skipper's" twinkly smile and belly laughs were infectious and easily enamored him to anyone he met; he never knew a stranger. His greatest joy in life was serving as the rock of his family. He loved college football, especially the Buckeyes, playing and watching golf, Corvettes, watching his grandkids' athletic and school events, and more than anything, captain-ing his boat, be it on Lake Erie or the Gulf, with his family. He made everything better. The family will hold a private service and plan to host a celebration of life early next year for extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks those so inclined to make a donation in Jerry's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Rest in peace Skipper, we love you.



