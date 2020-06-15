Gerald Cuneo

Cuneo, Gerald
Gerald A. Cuneo, age 92, passed away June 14, 2020. Friends may call Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road and Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 280 North Grant Avenue, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Gerald A. Cuneo, age 92, passed away June 14, 2020. Friends may call Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road and Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 280 North Grant Avenue, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.