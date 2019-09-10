Home

Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
Gerald D. Clark Obituary
Clark, Gerald D.
Gerald D. Clark, age 70, of Columbus, OH, joined his wife Bev and daughter Michelle, in Heaven on Monday, September 9, 2019. Family will receive friends from 6-8p.m. FRIDAY at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where his Funeral Service will be held 10a.m. SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2019. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to read the complete obituary and to send condolences to the Clark family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019
