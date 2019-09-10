|
Clark, Gerald D.
Gerald D. Clark, age 70, of Columbus, OH, joined his wife Bev and daughter Michelle, in Heaven on Monday, September 9, 2019. Family will receive friends from 6-8p.m. FRIDAY at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where his Funeral Service will be held 10a.m. SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2019. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to read the complete obituary and to send condolences to the Clark family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019