Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Gerald E. "Jerry" Robey


1941 - 2019
Gerald E. "Jerry" Robey Obituary
Robey, Gerald "Jerry" E.
1941 - 2019
On Monday December 9, 2019 Gerald "Jerry" Robey passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Jerry was born January 21, 1941 in Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was a proud Union Electrician for Local 683, and owner of Robeys Pub for more then 20 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, car shows, trips to Canada, playing cards and watching his children and grandchildren's sporting events.His greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. Jerry was a loving husband to his wife of 50 years, Carol. He is survived by his children, Lora, Jerry Jr., Carolyn (Jeff), John and Danny (Amy); his sister, Mae Burns; sister-in-law, Dora Robey; grandchildren, Tylor, Alex, Ava, Talan, Miranda and Madelyn; great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son Michael, parents Wilbur and Myrtle, brothers Shirley (Marion), Frank, Paul (Jane), Olen (Mary), sister Dawna, brother-in-law Tom Burns and grandson Gerrod. Jerry will be greatly missed by family, friends, regulars at Robeys Pub and JP! As Jerry would always tell his friends and family, no matter what time of year, "Watch the Ice". Jerry's family will receive friends on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 4-7PM at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH, where his funeral service will be held at 7PM with Pastor James Dewhurst officiating. Memorial messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019
