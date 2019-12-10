The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
Gerald F. Ocock


1928 - 2019
Gerald F. Ocock Obituary
Ocock, Gerald F.
1928 - 2019
Gerald Fredrich "Jerry" Ocock, age, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019. Family will receive visitors from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger (Hilltop Chapel), 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio, where funeral service will be held 10 am on Friday, December 20, 2019. In this season of giving, the family requests, instead of flowers, which last a short while, that you give a more lasting donation to a needful charity. Visit www.heartandhope.com for full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
