Hummel, Gerald "Jerry"
1942 - 2020
Gerald "Jerry" Hummel, age 77, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Riverside Hospice Care. He was born on December 9, 1942 in Rochester, New York to the late Mary and Herb Hummel. Jerry moved to Ohio about 50 years ago and spent many years in the automotive service field. Jerry was a veteran of the Submarine Service of the Navy. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Carol; brother, Robert (Beverly); sister-in-law, Corky (Jerry) Wald; niece, Erin (Chad) Wilson; nephews, Chris Murphy and Nick Burdett; grand-nephews, Xavier, Gideon and Joey. At Jerry's request, there will not be a memorial service. To leave condolences for Jerry's family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com. "Fair winds and a following sea, Jerry!"
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020