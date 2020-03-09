Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Kaylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald "Jerry" Kaylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald "Jerry" Kaylor Obituary
Kaylor, Gerald "Jerry"
1931 - 2020
Gerald "Jerry" Kaylor, age 88, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by daughter, Tona Craig; grandson, Michael A. Kaylor (Martha); granddaughters, Kellie and Carrie Thomas; and great grandchildren, Jerad, Steven, Sophia, Mikie and Matthias. He was preceded in death by his son Charles Thomas, wife Julia Kaylor and granddaughter Stephanie Kaylor (Daniel). Jerry was a Korean War veteran who worked in the concrete business upon his return until he retired. Along with his wife Julia, this talented couple shared a love for pottery and ceramics. Jerry also loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing on Lake Erie, road trips to Florida and flea markets. Jerry was a kind and gentle man who loved his family. He always looked forward to family gatherings, especially cookouts and the holidays. We will miss you and thanks for everything you taught us Pa.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -