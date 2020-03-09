|
|
Kaylor, Gerald "Jerry"
1931 - 2020
Gerald "Jerry" Kaylor, age 88, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by daughter, Tona Craig; grandson, Michael A. Kaylor (Martha); granddaughters, Kellie and Carrie Thomas; and great grandchildren, Jerad, Steven, Sophia, Mikie and Matthias. He was preceded in death by his son Charles Thomas, wife Julia Kaylor and granddaughter Stephanie Kaylor (Daniel). Jerry was a Korean War veteran who worked in the concrete business upon his return until he retired. Along with his wife Julia, this talented couple shared a love for pottery and ceramics. Jerry also loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing on Lake Erie, road trips to Florida and flea markets. Jerry was a kind and gentle man who loved his family. He always looked forward to family gatherings, especially cookouts and the holidays. We will miss you and thanks for everything you taught us Pa.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020