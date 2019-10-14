Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Kramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald (Jerry) Kramer


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald (Jerry) Kramer Obituary
Kramer, Gerald (Jerry)
1949 - 2019
Jerry Kramer, age 70, passed away on October 11, 2019 in Westerville, Ohio. He was born on May 25, 1949 in Norwalk, Ohio. Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Nancy of 46 years; daughter, Ashley (John) Ferguson; son, Scott (Melissa) Kramer; his four grandchildren, Ian, Colin, Chloe and David; his sisters, Diane (Mike)Wasiniak, Mary (Steve) Bertsch; and his brother, Tom Kramer. He is preceded in death by his parents Ray and Joan Kramer and his in-laws Jerry and Irene Didion. For complete obituary and service information please see www.Schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.