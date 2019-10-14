|
Kramer, Gerald (Jerry)
1949 - 2019
Jerry Kramer, age 70, passed away on October 11, 2019 in Westerville, Ohio. He was born on May 25, 1949 in Norwalk, Ohio. Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Nancy of 46 years; daughter, Ashley (John) Ferguson; son, Scott (Melissa) Kramer; his four grandchildren, Ian, Colin, Chloe and David; his sisters, Diane (Mike)Wasiniak, Mary (Steve) Bertsch; and his brother, Tom Kramer. He is preceded in death by his parents Ray and Joan Kramer and his in-laws Jerry and Irene Didion. For complete obituary and service information please see www.Schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019