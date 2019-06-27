|
Kuchler, Gerald
1938 - 2019
Gerald T. Kuchler, 81, of Westerville, passed away June 26, 2019. Jerry was born June 16, 1938 to Mortimer and Loretta (McNamara) Kuchler. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. Jerry was a local business owner of Jerry's Marathon in uptown Westerville for 45 years. He was also a reserve officer for the city of Westerville Police Department. Jerry was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was married to Marilyn (Dixon) for 45 years. Jerry will be deeply missed by his children, Timothy (Laurie) Kuchler, Tricia Kuchler, Terri Kahler, Tiana (Dave) Rector, Trudi (Eric) Moore; grandchildren, Shaun, Scott, Zachary (Jodee), Alyssa (Brandon), Megan (Jared), Lindsay (Dusty), Aimee, Bryan (Shaunna), Amanda (Frankie), Taylor (Evan), Kaitlyn; great-grandchildren, Will, McKenzie, Brooke, Wyatt, Jayden, Jace, Lydia, Sarah, Avery, Hayden, Evan, Colin, Harper, Gabby; along with many other family and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Alan and Billy. Visitation will be Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 12-2 and from 4-6pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Funeral service will be Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10am at Newcomer NE Chapel. Burial will be at Blendon Central Cemetery, where military rites will be held. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 28, 2019