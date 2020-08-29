Johnson, Gerald L.
1926 - 2020
Gerald L. Johnson, 93, of Gahanna, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Gerald was born on September 9, 1926 in Union Township, Licking County, to Stanley and Adah (Young) Johnson. He was a graduate of Mifflin High School. For 43 years, he owned and operated the Slane & Johnson Texaco and Slane & Johnson Gulf stations. Gerald loved sports, golf, bowling, fishing, and most of all spending time with his family and close friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister Clara Black; brothers Ronald and Alfred Johnson; son in law Dwight Newhouse; and close friend Bud Saylor. He is survived by loving wife of 66 years Claudene Johnson; daughters Sherry Newhouse, Denise (John) Kirk, and Amy (Terry) Crow; grandchildren Brian (Joy) Newhouse, Jill (Ian) Kephart, Daniel Crow, and Rachel (Jim) Ammons; great-grandchildren Lauren and Austin Newhouse, and Jared Martin; and one great-grandchild on the way; close friends Virginia Saylor and Patty Dick; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 2, from 10am-12pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where his funeral service will be held at 12pm. His graveside service to follow at Glen Rest. Donations may be made in Gerald's memory to a charity of your choice
